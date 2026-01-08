RPM Q2 Earnings Fall, Miss Estimates; Guides Q3, Q4; Shares Plunge

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM), a provider of specialty chemicals for the construction, industrial, specialty, and consumer markets, on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income declined despite an increase in sales compared to the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, RPM International is 5.74% lesser at $98.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company stockholders declined to $161.21 million from $183.20 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.26 versus $1.42 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.20 versus $1.39 last year.

On average, fourteen analysts had expected the company to report $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBIT increased to $228.97 million from $227.63 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT declined to 11.2 percent $226.63 million from $255.08 million in the same period last year.

Net sales increased to $1.91 billion from $1.85 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expected sales for the third quarter to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year results

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company expected adjusted EBIT to increase in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year results.

Consumer sales growth is expected to be moderately higher for the third quarter than the other two segments due to acquisitions.

Looking ahead, the company anticipated sales for the fourth quarter to increase in the mid-single-digit range compared to prior-year record results.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipated adjusted EBIT to be up low- to high-single-digits compared to prior-year record results.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.