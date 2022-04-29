RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, and Michael J. Laroche, vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 2:40 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will focus on RPM's growth strategy; financial performance, including its 48 consecutive years of dividend increases; capital structure; global operations and highly regarded acquisition program.

A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible via RPM's website, www.rpminc.com, under Investors/Presentations & Webcasts. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archived replay will be available within 12 hours after the live presentation concludes and will be accessible for one year.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

