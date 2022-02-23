RRD Announces Expiration of Its Consent Solicitation for Its 2029 Debentures

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) ("RRD” or the "Company”) today announced the expiration of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation”) from holders of its 6.625% Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to the reporting covenant of the indenture governing the Debentures (the "Proposed Amendments”). The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 23, 2022 (the "Expiration Date”). The Consent Solicitation is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement, dated January 20, 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement”). As of the Expiration Date, the Company did not receive the requisite consents needed to adopt the Proposed Amendments, and the Consent Solicitation has expired.

This news release does not constitute a solicitation of consents with respect to the Debentures, and the Consent Solicitation with respect to the Debentures is only being made pursuant to the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement. The Consent Solicitation is not being made to, and consents are not being solicited from, holders of Debentures in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such consent solicitation or grant such consent.

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 25,000 clients and 32,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

