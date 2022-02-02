|
02.02.2022 13:56:18
RRD Says A Strategic Party Withdraws Proposal To Buy Shares; Reaffirms Chatham Merger Deal
(RTTNews) - Marketing and business communications provider, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), said on Wednesday that a strategic party and an affiliate of Chatham Asset Management, LLC, has withdrawn a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the shares of RRD, for $11.50 per share in cash.
The strategic party didn't disclose the reasons for the move.
However, RRD has reaffirmed its previous merger deal with Chatham Asset Management. RRD noted that it remains subject to the deal, pursuant to which Chatham will buy all of the RRD shares, for $10.85 per share in cash.
The Chatham transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approvals from the concerned shareholders and authorities.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: RRDonnelley Sons präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.21
|Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.21
|Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.20
|Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.20
|Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.20
|Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.20
|Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)