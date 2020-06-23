Rritual, Premium North American Brand in the Emerging Functional Mushroom Market Announces Dr. Mike Hart as President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rritual, the premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom market, announced today that Dr. Mike Hart has been named as the President of North America's leading mushroom adaptogens company.

Dr. Hart has more than 6 years of experience in plant based therapy, including owning and operating his own family medicine clinic in London, Ontario, Canada where he regularly integrates plant-based wellness techniques, seeing optimal success with his patients in supporting them to treat common symptoms such as pain, inflammation, insomnia, depression and much more. His mission is to help his patients integrate plant-based therapies to lead the healthiest lifestyle possible.

Rritual, the rapidly growing North American leader in the emerging functional mushroom market is transforming the functional food industry with their Reishi, Chaga, Cordyceps, and Lion's Mane mushroom focused super food product portfolio which currently includes elixirs, mixes and shots combined with synergistic adaptogenic herbs. Their data-backed, unique formulations for their premium, plant-based elixirs include key ingredients to help support cognitive function, stress relief, and boost immunity.

"Dr. Mike Hart is the perfect leader for Rritual," said David Kerbel, Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Hart's extensive plant-based medicine background, business development skills, passion for health and wellness, and extensive trusted platform significantly strengthens our rapid expansion, brand presence and scalability in the emerging functional mushroom market," Kerbel added.

"I am very excited to be joining the Rritual team," said Dr. Mike Hart. "I believe Rritual has a great business model and, product portfolio in addition to a talented, and passionate management team that uniquely positions it for success in the emerging plant-based industry. Their mission to help people adapt to modern life and prove that mushrooms are one of the world's greatest superfoods, is a perfect fit with my own wellness practices as a Physician, and personally as an individual who is passionate about mental and physical health."

"My belief is that mental fitness is a daily ritual, and Rritual's product portfolio and approach completely supports my current research and values as a seasoned, plant-based practitioner, having the tools and products available to individuals to help support their mental and physical fitness is of the utmost importance," Hart added.

Currently one of the world's foremost experts in plant-based medicine, In September of 2002, Dr. Hart began studying nutritional biochemistry at Memorial University and completed his degree in 2006. After completing his undergraduate degree he obtained his medical degree at Saba School of Medicine in the Netherlands Antilles from 2006-2010. In 2014, Dr. Hart became the first physician in London, Ontario, Canada to open a Cannabis Clinic. His passion for helping patients with wellness tools runs deep with having supported thousands of patients to live symptom-free and lead healthier lifestyles since he began practicing medicine. He is also the co-author of the Amazon Best Seller "Friendly Fire": Why Vets Are Lighting Up and Ditching Pills to Treat PTSD.

About Rritual

Launched in 2020, Rritual is guided by a single purpose: to help each and everyone meet the demands of modern life with style and ease through mushroom adaptogens. Rritual makes premium plant-based elixir products in small batches featuring mindfully-selected medicinal mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs. To help support and achieve an optimal need-state, Rritual offers a range of products to fit every lifestyle. Rritual produces simple mushroom adaptogen products with limited, yet very purposeful and organic ingredients. Most of all, Rritual wants to help people adapt to the strain of modern life and prove that mushrooms truly are the world's greatest superfoods. You can find out more about Rritual by visiting https://wearerritual.com/ or find them on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Dr. Mike Hart

Dr. Michael Hart, M.D, is one the world's most foremost experts on plant based medicine. In 2014, Dr. Hart became the first physician in London, Ontario, Canada to open a Cannabis Clinic. In 2016 he founded Readytogo Medical Clinic, where he currently acts as the lead physician and medical director. He is also the co-author of the Amazon Best Seller "Friendly Fire": Why Vets Are Lighting Up and Ditching Pills to Treat PTSD and the Candian Medical Ambassador for Athletes for CARE. His outspoken stance has landed him on a variety of media outlets, including an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast which received over 3.2M views to date. You can find out more about Dr. Hart by visiting his website: https://mikehartmd.com/ or find him on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

