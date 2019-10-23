RS Components at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP 2019); exciting plans leading to 2020

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), the global ecommerce distributor for engineers, has successfully opened at ITAP 2019 known as Industrial Transformation Asia Pacific, with an exciting session featuring a stellar range of products, parts and components across the design, produce and maintain cycles, together with our partners and clients ABB and Phoenix Contact.

Mr. Syed Suroor Anwar, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Strategy and Business Development says: "The turnout for ITAP 2019 has been rewarding. It allowed RS Components to feature our products and our high service capabilities and allowed our customers to experience and understand the products, services & solutions.

It gave us confidence that our current and future clients will be able to see RS Components as a one stop full solutions provider for engineers and buyers, meeting their requirements across the design, production and maintain life cycles while saving our customers valuable time and money. Our strategy will generate more partnerships, as attendees have given useful input related to present and combined quantitative analytics and case studies."

Apart from being the world's leading product offer with more than 650000 SKU's from 2500 global suppliers served from a global network of warehouses with a world's leading ecommerce platform, RS also offers a range of value-added services that offers customers the ability to reduce costs, improve efficiency and get the latest and market leading solutions.

DesignSpark is RS Components' free online design community and resource centre for makers, students and design engineers sharing content ranging from designs & prototypes to final products. The sign-ups for DesignSpark have also been successful with many prizes to be won with a spin of the wheel, games and quizzes. New and current users can sign up to DesignSpark and enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on RS PRO products with promo code ITP10 and available for a special period only.

RS also offers an eProcurement platform which is key in Industry 4.0 support and assists with clients' sourcing costs, consolidate users purchasing processes and saves time for the users.

Product Plus solution helps consolidating users' supplier database for long tail requirements, leverages spend, speeds up sourcing, tightens purchasing controls and sources all the products that our clients need via RS Components in build catalogue functions.

All together resulting in reducing total costs of ownership and most importantly let our clients focus on what matters for them.

Mr. Syed Suroor Anwar, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Strategy and Business Development for RS Components says: "With Industrial Transformation 2019, it is with utmost importance to consistently engage current clients and potential users with our latest products and solutions by harnessing RS Components' digital expertise, data and insights while taking advantage of the challenging market dynamics and new opportunities for growth."

Case studies are important in regards to applications of RS Components and solutions, for example the case of "Cutting the MRO costs of a confectionary giant".

RS has helped a leading confectionery manufacturer achieve significant cost savings in the indirect procurement process through its Purchasing Manager™ system.

The challenge: An example of how RS has been able to help a customer take better control of its process costs is our work with a well-known confectionery manufacturer, a market leader within its category with a turnover in excess of GBP100 million.

RS found that the simplest way to remove many of the issues (and additional cost) in the process was to introduce PurchasingManager™ to the customer.

PurchasingManager™ is a web-based order management system used alongside the RS website. Buyers can create account structures across their organisation, assign spend controls, cost centres and approval limits to help manage all RS Online purchasing.

The system allows the end user, usually an engineer, to go onto the RS website, choose the product they need, order it and see when the delivery will be made. Behind the scenes a confirmation request is sent to a senior colleague who can quickly approve the cost and the order is processed.

PurchasingManager™ addressed the authorisation process and became the only authorisation required to approve an order from RS. Once an order is approved, it is sent directly to RS without procurement being involved. The confectionery customer was able to use a single monthly blanket order rather than individual POs, meaning that the only PO processing now takes place at the end of the month.

The customer now has a simplified workflow with empowered end users, which has significantly reduced processing costs, enabling all functions involved in the indirect purchasing process to focus on value added activities in their respective roles.

The entire purchasing process has been greatly speeded up, more employees are ordering from trusted suppliers (rather than using local or online purchases), which improves contract compliance, and parts are being successfully delivered when engineers want them, which means there is far less downtime.

The result is that the customer has gone from an inefficient, costly process with duplication of tasks and a lack of clarity to becoming highly efficient with real transparency throughout the purchase-to-pay process.

For more information please find at:

www.rs-online.com

DesignSpark

https://www.rs-online.com/designspark/home

DS FREE Software

https://www.rs-online.com/designspark/our-software

The DesignSpark Toolbox App is available to download now from:

App Store (iOS): https://itunes.apple.com/app/rs-toolbox/id747957895?ls=1&mt=8

Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.roskosch.rstb

Microsoft Store (Windows): https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9WZDNCRCS18T

About RS Components

RS Components and Allied Electronics & Automation are the trading brands of Electrocomponents plc, the global distributor for engineers. We offer more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship around 50,000 parcels a day.

For more information, please visit the website at www.rs-online.com

OUR TRUSTED BRANDS

RS Components - The leading multi-channel industrial and electronics provider across EMEA and APAC as well as electronics in the Americas.

Allied Electronics & Automation - A leading multi-channel industrial provider in the Americas with a focus on automation and control (A&C).

IESA - IESA provides outsourced procurement, inventory and stores management services, in addition to transactional processing services (P2P).

RS PRO - Our own-brand range of more than 58,000 high-quality, competitively priced industrial products and electronic components.

DesignSpark - Our online design community and resource centre for makers, students and design engineers.

Further information is available via these links:

RS Components Singapore

http://sg.rs-online.com

RS Components on LinkedIn

http://www.linkedin.com/company/rs-components

RS Components on Facebook @RSComponents

RS Components on Twitter @RSComponents

RS Components on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ6UzLdlJ8cLRcn5ooclCtA

Relevant Links:

Electrocomponents plc

www.electrocomponents.com

DesignSpark

http://www.designspark.com

For enquiries please reach:

Minradee Wongwanichpokhin

SEA Digital Business Specialist, RS Components

Minradee.Wongwanichpokhin@rs-components.com

Sharon Vu / Markus Flamman

Directors and Senior Consultants

Vu Marcoms, Engagevu

sharonvu@engagevusg.com

Mobile: (65) 8138 6913

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191018/2615305-1

SOURCE RS Components