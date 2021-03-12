RS Components collaborates with Phoenix Contact South East Asia to provide factory automation customers with elevated end-to-end industrial control solutions across SEA

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, today announced a collaboration with Phoenix Contact Southeast Asia, one of the world's leading future-oriented makers of industrial automation technologies.

This collaboration will see a significant expansion of the 'COMPLETE line' portfolio of products and essential accessories for control cabinet applications, boasting over 9000 products in all the key areas of building control cabinets.

Over 2500 new devices in the range will be available on the RS Southeast Asia platforms, making RS the first high-service distributor to offer the full 'COMPLETE line' in the region. Customers will benefit from having full access to a unique portfolio, reducing overall handling costs and minimising planning and installation times for control cabinet construction and maintenance.

The 'COMPLETE line' system comprises an entire suite of coordinated hardware and software products aimed at switching, connection and disconnection, and measuring, controlling and automating applications. Through its standardised design, haptics, and functionality, panel builders are able to optimise work processes in control cabinet development. The system brings together all of the manufacturer's control panel products and essential accessories in one range. It also cuts down time spent on installation, maintenance, and operating existing and new control cabinet solutions.

"Having the full COMPLETE line on the RS Southeast Asian platforms allows us to provide factory automation customers with elevated end-to-end industrial control solutions, from build through to maintenance," said Sean Fredericks, President, Asia Pacific at RS. "Our customers in Southeast Asia will quickly realise the benefits from deploying it, helping them reduce space, and accelerating design and installment of new control cabinets."

"We have enjoyed a close partnership for more than 15 years with RS, a long-time distribution channel partner for Phoenix Contact," said Lars Kleinegees, International Channel Partner Manager at Phoenix Contact. "Through all its various channels, RS offers its large and global customer base with fast and easy access to more than 25,000 products from Phoenix Contact."

"RS Components' wide digital reach coupled with the extensive range of quality products and solutions from Phoenix Contact forms the perfect partnership to bring the value and benefit of COMPLETE line to the customers in South East Asia." Said Charlie Lim, Segment Director at Phoenix Contact.

All of the devices in the 'COMPLETE line' portfolio are shipping now from RS Components in Indonesia.

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark and IESA.

