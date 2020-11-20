RS Components Fuels Innovation with Launch of Exclusive Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, is now offering the 8-piece Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit in Asia Pacific for hobbyists and seasoned design engineers, helping to turn ideas quickly into real-world applications and solutions. The launch further showcases RS Components' dedication to fueling innovation and creativity across APAC.

"Whether you're introducing the excitement of programming to children or you're an engineer making a complex-controlled system, the starter kit is simple to use for anyone," says Sean Fredericks, President, Asia Pacific, RS Components. "This low-cost device offers endless opportunities to explore the creativity and possibilities of programming. At RS Components, we are proud to be a driving force behind this sort of innovation and look forward to introducing new products and solutions that inspire new ideas and ways of thinking."

The starter kit includes the OKdo Raspberry Pi 4 and RS PRO accessories to help users get innovative projects up and running. Aside from the leading Raspberry Pi 4 Model B board, each kit contains a power supply, USB to USB-C cable with in-line switch, 2 X micro HDMI cables for dual display, SD Card Reader, a 32GB micro SD card, 3 x heat sinks and a unique aluminium case with inbuilt fan, and a screwdriver.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B offers revolutionary increases in processor speed, multimedia performance, memory, and connectivity. For the end user, it provides desktop performance comparable to entry-level x86 PC systems. The dual-band wireless LAN and Bluetooth have modular compliance certification, allowing the board to be designed into end products with significantly reduced compliance testing, improving both cost and time to market.

The starter kit is part of the RS PRO range, offering over 65,000 products, from automation to PPE and more at industry-leading quality and cost-effective prices. The product range includes sensors and switches, power supplies and transformers, and thermal imaging cameras to name a few. Procurement of products is guaranteed to be simple and straightforward with RS Components' 97% stock availability rates.

The starter kits are now available in Malaysia. For more information on the Raspberry Pi kit and inspirational projects, visit the Getting Started page (www.okdo.com/getstarted).

