RS Components launches 94% efficient POL converters covering most standard bus and battery voltages

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) , a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has added the new TRACO Power TSR-WI Series of non-isolated POL (point of load) DC/DC converters to its product portfolio. TSR-WI devices offer high efficiencies of up to 94%, along with low standby current and excellent line/load regulation.

The TSR-WI Series comprises two families of single-output switching regulator — known as TSR-0.6WI and TSR-1WI, with 0.6A and 1A maximum output current ratings, respectively — and output voltage options of 3.3V, 5V, 6.5V, 9V, 12V, 15V and 24V. Each family offers input voltage ranges of up to 9–72VDC — an ultra-wide ratio of 8:1— easily covering the majority of standard bus and battery voltages that electronics designers may need to deal with together in distributed power systems. Allowing designers to standardise on one type of converter in different situations can effectively reduce the bill of materials (BOM) for many applications.

Housed in industry standard SIP-3 packages, TSR-WI devices are pin compatible with commonly used LMxx linear regulators and can function as more energy efficient drop-in replacements for these devices.

Standard features of the TSR-WI Series include protections against short circuit, over-voltage and over-temperature. The high efficiency of the devices allows a wide operating temperature range, from -40° to +80°C (TSR-1WI) or +85°C (TSR0.6WI) without the need for heat sinking.

TRACO TSR-WI Series DC/DC converters are supported by a three-year manufacturer's warranty and are available now from RS in China.

