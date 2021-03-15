RS Components signs franchise deal with Infineon, speeding customer access to broad semiconductor portfolio

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS) in China, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, announced it has signed a global franchise agreement with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a world leader in semiconductor products and technologies.

Design engineers and purchasing professionals across industry, who are looking to source parts from RS' vast electronics offering online, are now able to quickly access Infineon's extensive product portfolio, which features innovations in power, automotive, security ICs, wireless and MCUs.

The agreement brings further benefits for RS customers via its DesignSpark online engineering platform and community of more than one million members, by highlighting the latest products and technologies from Infineon, and providing a unique resource for shared technical and industry knowledge to support faster commercial availability of new engineering designs.

"With the expansion of our direct e-Tailer network we are very confident of broadening our customer base as a result of the complementary customer access of RS," said Susanne Horn, VP Distribution & EMS Management Europe & Global e-Tailer at Infineon. "Furthermore, the offered DesignSpark platform, where engineering and designers can connect and collaborate on ideas and new projects, is a great opportunity and added value service for a faster time to market for our customers."

"As a world leader in semiconductors, Infineon has a key role to play in developing products and technologies that link the real and the digital world, enabling smart mobility, efficient energy management and the secure capture and transfer of data," said Andy Keenan, VP Global Product and Supply Management at RS. "We are aligned in our goals to shape a better future for our planet through technology, and this agreement will strengthen our ability to support engineers across the globe in their quest for sustainable designs."

To find out more about the Infineon products available from RS, visit: https://rsonline.cn/web/b/infineon/

SOURCE RS Components