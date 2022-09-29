RS GROUP AWARDED PLATINUM-LEVEL SUSTAINABILITY RATING BY ECOVADIS

RS Group builds upon its silver and gold ratings from 2020 and 2021 attaining notable leadership in the fields of environment and sustainable procurement

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, today announced it has been awarded a platinum medal by EcoVadis, the independent provider of global sustainability ratings used by many large organizations to help support sustainable purchasing decisions.

RS Group is no stranger to the award, having been a previous recipient of EcoVadis medal rankings and improving from silver to gold and now to the highest ranking, platinum, over the last couple of years.

The platinum medal puts RS Group in the top 1% of the 100,000-plus rated companies assessed by EcoVadis with each company rated on the material sustainability risks and issues for their size, location and industry. In addition, RS Group was highlighted in the assessment as a leader in the areas of environment and sustainable procurement. RS Group now also joins RS France who achieved the platinum medal earlier in the year.

"We are immensely proud to have attained the EcoVadis platinum medal and this demonstrates our strong commitment to ESG," said Debbie Lentz, President ESG Solutions, RS Group. "However, this success does not mean we have reached the upper limit of our ambition and we are already investing in actions to further improve, and to help our customers and suppliers to reach their goals. In terms of spend, 47% of our suppliers are EcoVadis-rated companies, and we use these metrics to monitor and target ESG improvements with all our suppliers."

The EcoVadis methodology is based on international sustainability standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, ISO 26000). Its evidence-based assessment covers policies, actions and results across the key sustainability and ESG (environment, social and governance) dimensions of environment, labor and human rights, business ethics and sustainable procurement.

RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

