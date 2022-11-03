RS Group H1 Adj. Profit Rises, LFL Revenue Growth At 16%; Lindsley Ruth To Take Leave Of Absence

(RTTNews) - RS Group plc (RS1.L) reported that its first-half adjusted profit before tax increased to 191.6 million pounds from 141.8 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 31.5 pence compared to 23.0 pence.

Profit before tax increased to 182.5 million pounds from 136.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 29.8 pence compared to 21.4 pence.

Revenue was 1.46 billion pounds compared to 1.21 billion pounds, prior year. Revenue growth of 21% included a 16% like-for-like contribution and a 5% currency benefit.

RS Group plc also announced that the Board has agreed for Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer, to take a leave of absence from the business with immediate effect. David Egan will assume Lindsley's duties in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, with support from members of the Group's senior management team.

