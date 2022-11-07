|
07.11.2022 16:00:00
RS GROUP PLC RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
A STRONG FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE WITH CONTINUED MARKET SHARE GAINS
DAVID EGAN, ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED: "We have delivered a strong revenue and profit performance in the first half as our differentiated proposition continues to resonate with all our stakeholders. Our performance has been driven by our people who are aligned to our purpose-led culture and are working hard to improve our customer experience and commercial focus further. We continue to invest in our Group to become stronger, more profitable and to take greater market share. While mindful of a slowing economic backdrop, we remain optimistic that we will continue to outperform the market."
Highlights
H1 2022/23
H1 2021/22
Change
Like-for-
Revenue
£1,458.0m
£1,208.9m
21 %
16 %
Adjusted3 operating profit
£196.1m
£144.8m
35 %
30 %
Adjusted3 operating profit margin
13.4 %
12.0 %
1.4 pts
1.5 pts
Adjusted3 profit before tax
£191.6m
£141.8m
35 %
30 %
Adjusted3 earnings per share
31.5p
23.0p
37 %
32 %
Operating profit
£187.0m
£139.1m
34 %
29 %
Profit before tax
£182.5m
£136.1m
34 %
29 %
Earnings per share
30.0p
21.5p
40 %
34 %
Interim dividend
7.2p
6.4p
13 %
Adjusted3 free cash flow
£111.9m
£84.8m
32 %
Net cash / (debt)
£2.6m
£(83.6)m
Net debt to adjusted3 EBITDA
n/m
0.3x
Outperformance reflects the strength of our people, purpose-led culture and differentiated offer
- Our people are the most powerful driver of our success, delivering our strong revenue and profit performance
- Employee engagement score of 78 (2021/22: 75), placing us near the upper quartile of top performing companies
- Ongoing increase in average order value as our proposition gains traction with our core customers
- Industrial products, 74% of Group revenue, grew volumes c. 8% with total like-for-like growth of 21%
- Net Promoter Score of 48.5 (rolling six month4), with all regions increasing slightly, remains a Group-wide focus
- Awarded Platinum medal with EcoVadis: we are committed to being net zero in our operations by 2030
- All employees are empowered and aligned to our Journey to Greatness through a share-based award5
Margin accretion driven by a tighter commercial focus and operating leverage while investing strategically
- Revenue growth of 21% includes a 16% like-for-like contribution and a 5% currency benefit2
- Gross margin of 45.5%, up 1.8 pts year on year, due to improved pricing and tighter discount policy
- One-off payment of c. £5 million to financially support our employees during these more difficult economic times
- Adjusted3 operating profit margin of 13.4% benefits from gross margin gains and strong operating cost leverage
- EMEA operating profit margin of 15.4% includes ongoing targeted investment in our operating model
- Americas operating profit margin of 17.0% reflects strong operational leverage on the underlying base
- Asia Pacific operating profit margin of 16.4% due to growing scale and a tighter commercial focus
- Adjusted operating profit conversion of 29.6%
Rigorous financial management and balance sheet strength supports organic and inorganic growth opportunities
- Adjusted free cash flow generation was strong at £111.9 million with inventory investment supporting growth
- Modest net cash position, with proforma net debt to adjusted EBITDA of c. 0.6x upon acquisition of Risoul6
- Return on capital employed of 31.4%, a 6.7 percentage point increase year on year due to strong profitability
- Increased sustainability-linked loan to £400 million and maturity extended to five years at similar terms
- Acquisitions of domnick hunter, Thailand, and Risoul6, Mexico, enhance our product, service and market offer
- Strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities and strict financial, strategic and cultural discipline being maintained
Current trading and outlook
Overall, trading over the first four weeks of the second half has been in line with our expectations. Despite the more difficult economic backdrop, our performance in EMEA remains broadly in line with the second quarter driven by our strong industrial offer, greater proportion of service solutions revenue and improving service levels. Americas continues to deliver strong revenue, against toughening comparatives, as we maintain our investment in our operational capabilities after a period of exceptional growth. Trading in Asia Pacific continues to be affected by the slower electronics market and reduced availability of single-board computing product as well as a more challenging geopolitical backdrop and lockdowns resuming in China.
Notwithstanding the tougher global economic environment, trading remains in line with our and consensus expectations for the full year.
RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.
We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.
RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.
