RTL Group Q1 Revenue Up 4.1% Organically; Confirms 2024 Outlook

(RTTNews) - RTL Group (AUO.F) reported that its first quarter Group revenue was up 2.6 percent to 1.3 billion euros, driven by significantly higher TV advertising and streaming revenue, partly offset by lower content revenue due to timing. Group revenue was up 4.1 percent organically.

RTL Group's total advertising revenue increased by 10.1 percent to 686 million euros. Content revenue, generated by the Group's global content business, Fremantle, was down 9.2 percent to 395 million euros, due to timing effects in the UK, Italy and Germany.

RTL Group confirmed its outlook presented on 14 March 2024. The Group's dividend policy remains unchanged.

"RTL Group is looking forward to an eventful second quarter, with RTL Deutschland and Groupe M6 broadcasting Uefa Euro 2024 matches," Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group, said.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.