RTL Group Q1 Revenues Climbs; Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Media company RTL Group (AUO.F) reported Friday that its first-quarter Group revenue climbed 11.3 percent to 1.56 billion euros from last year's 1.40 billion euros last year.

Revenues were driven by growth across TV advertising, content and streaming, partly driven by scope effects.

Group revenue went up 4.4 percent organically.

In the quarter, TV advertising revenue grew 11.2 percent, Fremantle revenue increased 6.5 percent, and streaming revenue went up 23.1 percent.

Paying subscribers for RTL Group's streaming services RTL+ and Videoland went up 58.2 percent to 4.3 million.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, RTL Group continues to expect its revenue to increase by 11 to 12 percent to around 7.4 billion euros. This includes organic growth of approximately 5 to 6 percent.

Adjusted EBITA is still expected to be stable at approximately 1.15 billion euros, and adjusted EBITA before streaming start-up losses to increase to approximately 1.4 billion euros., up from last year's 1.32 billion euros.

RTL Group maintained its dividend policy. The company plans to pay out at least 80 percent of the adjusted full-year net result.