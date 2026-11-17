(RTTNews) - RTL Group (RRTL.DE) reported that its third quarter Group revenue was up 38.4 percent to 1.85 billion euros from 1.34 billion euros, last year, while revenue increased 4.8 percent organically. In the first nine months of 2026, Group revenue was up 15.1 percent to 4.74 billion euros from 4.12 billion euros, last year, mainly driven by the acquisition of Sky Deutschland in June 2026 and continued streaming growth. Group revenue was up 1.6 percent organically.

"Despite further headwinds in the linear TV advertising markets, our operating profit - Adjusted EBITA - also increased organically in the first nine months of 2026, thanks to our streaming business and Fremantle," said Clément Schwebig, CEO of RTL Group.

RTL Group updated full-year outlook, with Group revenue and adjusted EBITA expected at the lower end of their respective ranges, due to lower-than-expected demand for linear TV advertising in fourth quarter of 2026. RTL Group expects full-year revenue for 2026 to increase to around 7.1 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 7.1 billion to 7.2 billion euros. RTL Group expects adjusted EBITA for 2026 to increase to around 700 million euros. The prior guidance range was 725 million euros, with a variance of plus/minus 3 percent. RTL Group confirmed its medium-term adjusted EBITA target of 1 billion euros. RTL Group's dividend policy remains unchanged.

At prior close on Xetra exchange, RTL Group shares were trading at 31.75 euros.

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