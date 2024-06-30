RTX adjusts the outlook for the financial year 2023/24

Nørresundby, Denmark, 30 June 2024

Announcement no. 34/2024









Today, RTX announces that the company adjusts the outlook for the financial year 2023/24.

Revenue DKK 500 to 510 million (from DKK 580-630 million)

EBITDA DKK 0 to 10 mio. (from DKK 45-60 million)

EBIT DKK -40 to -30 mio. (from DKK 5-20 million)





In Q3, we have not seen the expected growth in revenue compared to the latest quarter, and in Q3 we expect revenue of DKK 130 million. With our order book for Q4, we have to conclude that by the end of the financial year we will not be back at the normalized level, which was the assumption for the Group’s originally announced outlook for 2023/24.

For a few of our customers it has taken longer to reduce their inventories to the required level than it was expected. This has resulted in postponed orders and lower demand for RTX, in particular in the ProAudio segment, but also for one of our major customers in the Enterprise segment. However, we see a positive development quarter to quarter in both revenue, EBITDA and order intake.

RTX A/S

PETER THOSTRUP PETER RØPKE

Chair President and CEO

Attachment