RTX A-S Aktie
WKN: 939166 / ISIN: DK0010267129
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27.10.2026 20:22:26
RTX Has a $340 Billion Backlog and Trades at 32 Times Earnings. Is It the Best Defense Stock to Buy Right Now?
RTX's (NYSE: RTX) recent results strengthened the investment case, with management raising guidance for sales, earnings, and cash flow. It's probably the most attractive defense company on the market, with a $340 billion backlog and a long stream of commercial aerospace original equipment and aftermarket revenue, balanced with a relatively low-risk defense business. Still, is it the best-value defense stock?
I think RTX is better positioned than Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and commercial-aerospace-focused GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a very strong company. I will use those companies as benchmarks for defense and commercial aerospace valuations to see whether RTX is a good value.
Unfortunately, RTX doesn't break out its defense and commercial aerospace earnings separately, but we know the Raytheon segment is almost entirely defense, and Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney account for roughly 30% of revenue, so let's assume their operating profit is in line with revenue.
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Nachrichten zu RTX A-S
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12.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: RTX A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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01.06.26
|Nvidia: RTX-Spark-Chip soll Markt für Windows-Laptops aufmischen (Spiegel Online)
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12.05.26
|Ausblick: RTX A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RTX A-S
|13,10
|-0,76%
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