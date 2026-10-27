RTX A-S Aktie

RTX A-S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 939166 / ISIN: DK0010267129

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27.10.2026 20:22:26

RTX Has a $340 Billion Backlog and Trades at 32 Times Earnings. Is It the Best Defense Stock to Buy Right Now?

RTX's (NYSE: RTX) recent results strengthened the investment case, with management raising guidance for sales, earnings, and cash flow. It's probably the most attractive defense company on the market, with a $340 billion backlog and a long stream of commercial aerospace original equipment and aftermarket revenue, balanced with a relatively low-risk defense business. Still, is it the best-value defense stock?

I think RTX is better positioned than Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and commercial-aerospace-focused GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a very strong company. I will use those companies as benchmarks for defense and commercial aerospace valuations to see whether RTX is a good value.

Unfortunately, RTX doesn't break out its defense and commercial aerospace earnings separately, but we know the Raytheon segment is almost entirely defense, and Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney account for roughly 30% of revenue, so let's assume their operating profit is in line with revenue.

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RTX A-S 13,10 -0,76% RTX A-S

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