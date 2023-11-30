RTX initiates a new share buy-back programme

Nørresundby, 30 November 2023

Announcement no. 20/2023









The Board of Directors of RTX A/S has decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme of up to DKK 20 million to be executed during the period 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The share buy-back programme is initiated pursuant to the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 26 January 2023, which authorizes RTX to acquire treasury shares at a nominal value not exceeding 10% of the share capital.

The share buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. RTX is entitled to suspend or stop the programme at any time subject to announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen. Any such decision will be disclosed to the public in a company announcement.

The guiding principle for the policy on capital allocation and structure of RTX is to: (i) maintain sufficient financial flexibility to realize RTX’s strategic objectives, including investments into growth opportunities as well as balance sheet robustness needed for long term framework agreements, which is needed to support operations. At the same time (ii) ensuring a financial structure maximizing the return for our shareholders.

RTX has appointed Danske Bank as lead manager for the share buy-back program. Danske Bank will make its own trading decisions and act independently of and without influence or involvement from RTX as required by the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Under this share buy-back programme RTX may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 20 million, and no more than 846,783 shares, corresponding to 10% of the share capital of RTX A/S.

Shares acquired under the programme cannot be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent transaction on Nasdaq Copenhagen and (ii) the price of the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.

The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume over the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

As of 30 November 2023, RTX holds 258,528 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 5, equal to 3.1% of the share capital.

Upon initiation of the program, RTX will issue a weekly announcement in respect of transactions made under the program.

