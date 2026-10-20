Rara Terra Minerals Aktie
ISIN: CA75382L1031
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20.10.2026 13:46:15
RTX Raises 2026 Outlook For Adj. Sales, Adj. EPS
(RTTNews) - RTX (RTX) said, for full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $7.65 - $7.75, up from prior guidance of $7.10 - $7.25. Adjusted sales are projected in a range of $97.0 - $97.5 billion, up from prior outlook of $95.0 - $96.0 billion, while organic sales growth are estimated in a range of 10 to 11 percent, up from 8 to 9 percent.
The company reported net income attributable to common shareowners in the third quarter of $2.6 billion, which included $0.3 billion of acquisition accounting adjustments and $0.2 billion of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring items. GAAP EPS was $1.89, and included $0.26 of acquisition accounting adjustments and $0.11 of restructuring and other net significant and/or non-recurring items. This compares with $1.918 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $3.1 billion, up 34 percent versus the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $2.26, up 33 percent versus the prior year, including $0.25 of IEEPA recovery. Reported and adjusted sales were $25.0 billion, up 11 percent versus the prior year and 12 percent organically.
"Our strong execution and operational focus in the third quarter enabled RTX to deliver double-digit organic sales growth across commercial aerospace and defense. Demand for our products remains robust with over $81 billion of new commercial and defense awards, resulting in a record backlog of $340 billion," said CEO Chris Calio.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX shares are up 2.26 percent to $196.50.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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