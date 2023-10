RTX Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Investors got what they wanted to hear from RTX 's (NYSE: RTX) management recently. The company, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, reassured investors over the financial impact of dealing with a manufacturing quality issue on its (Pratt & Whitney) aircraft engines.Consequently, the stock enjoyed a relief rally. But where is it headed now? The headline numbers were solid enough, and management upgraded its full-year adjusted sales guidance to $74 billion from a previous range of $73 billion to $74 billion. There was also a narrowing of its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.98-$5.02 from a prior range of $4.95-$5.05. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel