|
15.03.2024 15:22:16
RTX Stock Has 30% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
RTX's (NYSE: RTX) stock is down more than 5% over the last year amid operational difficulties in its commercial aerospace and defense businesses. That said, a Wells Fargo analyst recently upgraded RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies) from "overweight" to "equal weight" and set a $120 price target on the stock. That suggests the stock price could jump 30% over the next 12 months or so.First, RTX's Pratt & Whitney business discovered a potential contamination in the powder coating used to make engine turbine discs, causing a multi-billion-dollar hit to earnings and cash flow. Engines will need to be removed and inspected over a few years.Second, in common with other leading defense businesses, RTX suffers margin pressure from soaring raw material prices and supply chain challenges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RTX A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.