Rara Terra Minerals Aktie

Rara Terra Minerals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: CA75382L1031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 15:17:30

RTX's Collins Aerospace Inks C-130 Wheels And Brakes Contracts

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that its unit Collins Aerospace has secured a 3-year parts distribution agreements with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense and Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, to enhance hardware and logistics support for wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

By expanding its network of distribution partners, Collins Aerospace ensures targeted support for C-130 operators throughout the hardware lifecycle. This benefits international customers currently flying the C-130 with Collins wheels and brakes, as well as those considering upgrading their fleet, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, RTX shares were trading at $199, up 1.36% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.