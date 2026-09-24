Rara Terra Minerals Aktie

Rara Terra Minerals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: CA75382L1031

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24.09.2026 08:30:30

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Signs 4-Year Engine Maintenance Deal With AirBorneo Airways

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, on Thursday announced that its Pratt & Whitney Canada business signed a four-year agreement with AirBorneo Airways to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for PW127M engines through 2030.

The engines power AirBorneo's ATR 72-500 regional turboprop aircraft.

AirBorneo operates the aircraft on the Rural Air Services network across East Malaysia.

The company said that the agreement covers comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

The work will be primarily performed at Pratt & Whitney Canada's newly expanded Singapore facility.

The expanded facility will strengthen the company's turboprop MRO capabilities and customer support across the Asia-Pacific region.

RTX Corp closed trading 0.63% higher at $192.19 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight the stock traded 0.04% lesser at $192.12.

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