Rara Terra Minerals Aktie

Rara Terra Minerals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: CA75382L1031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.07.2026 14:37:08

RTX's Raytheon Bags $1.8 Bln Contract Extension For SPY-6 Radars For US Navy

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, RTX Corporation (RTX) announced that its subsidiary Raytheon has been awarded a $1.8 billion contract extension for SPY-6 radars for the U.S. Navy, building on the initial hardware production and sustainment contract.

Additionally, the contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $3.3 billion.

The company stated that the contract extension reflects the Navy's confidence in its ability to deliver advanced, reliable and scalable radar solutions.

At present, SPY-6 is aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing.

In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $194.92, up 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich nach oben. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenso Gewinne verbuchen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag überwiegend nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen