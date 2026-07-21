Rara Terra Minerals Aktie
ISIN: CA75382L1031
|
21.07.2026 14:37:08
RTX's Raytheon Bags $1.8 Bln Contract Extension For SPY-6 Radars For US Navy
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, RTX Corporation (RTX) announced that its subsidiary Raytheon has been awarded a $1.8 billion contract extension for SPY-6 radars for the U.S. Navy, building on the initial hardware production and sustainment contract.
Additionally, the contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $3.3 billion.
The company stated that the contract extension reflects the Navy's confidence in its ability to deliver advanced, reliable and scalable radar solutions.
At present, SPY-6 is aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing.
In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $194.92, up 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.