Rara Terra Minerals Aktie

Rara Terra Minerals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: CA75382L1031

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02.10.2026 07:11:29

RTX's Raytheon Bags $24.4 Bln Multi-year Contract For SM-6 Interceptors

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Thursday announced that its unit Raytheon, has secured a five-year contract, with two additional option years, valued up to $24.4 billion for Standard Missile-6 or SM-6 interceptors from the U.S. Department of War.

This order ensures a consistent, reliable supply of SM-6s for the U.S. Navy as the SM-6 is the only combat-proven weapon that can perform anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and ballistic missile defense and it has been fired from various U.S. Navy ship-based platforms and launchers on land to counter full range of kinetic threats.

On Thursday, shares closed at $185.01, down 0.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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