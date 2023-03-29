Rubenstein Public Relations Retained by Reproductive Technology Company, AIVF, as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) today announced that AIVF, a pioneering reproductive technology company, has selected Rubenstein Public Relations as its agency of record. With this partnership, AIVF aims to broaden awareness of its advanced AI fertility solutions and empower more individuals and couples on their IVF journey toward parenthood.

Highly trained female clinical embryologists lead AIVF with a mission to accelerate the digital transformation of fertility care. AIVF's advanced software platform ushers in a new era of IVF through sophisticated algorithmic engines improving the embryo evaluation process and increasing the success rate.

"Rubenstein Public Relations has a strong track record of delivering exceptional results for clients in the healthcare and technology sectors," said Daniella Gilboa, CEO and Founder of AIVF. "Their deep understanding of our industry and expertise in media relations enable us to reach more people who can benefit from our fertility solutions and share our vision for a more inclusive and equitable future of family-building."

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is a leading, full-service communications agency that produces innovative communications campaigns by developing strong branding, consistent messaging, longstanding media relationships, and high-impact press placements. The agency's healthcare practice has worked with some of the world's most innovative and influential healthcare companies, bringing cutting-edge therapies and solutions to patients around the globe.

"We are thrilled to partner with AIVF and support their mission to transform the fertility journey," said RPR's President, Richard Rubenstein. "Their commitment to using AI technology to drive better outcomes and make fertility care more accessible and efficient aligns perfectly with our values and expertise. We look forward to partnering with AIVF to tell their story and reach new audiences."

About AIVF

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, AIVF is a reproductive technology company transforming the fertility journey. The company was founded in 2018 by fertility experts for fertility experts. AIVF's proprietary AI software platform is based on scientific research and driven by real-world clinical use to help fertility clinics optimize IVF processes and outcomes for individuals seeking assisted reproductive technology to build their families.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

