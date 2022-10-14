Rubicon Technologies Promotes CTO Phil Rodoni To Succeed Nate Morris As CEO

(RTTNews) - Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT) announced Friday that chief technology officer Phil Rodoni has been appointed by the Rubicon Board of Directors as chief executive officer and a member of the Board, effective October 13, 2022.

Founding CEO Nate Morris will continue to serve as chairman of the board, director, and strategic advisor during this succession period. Osman Ahmed has been named as lead independent director.

Rodoni's appointment to the role of CEO is a key part of Rubicon's strategic plan as the Company works to achieve its mission of ending waste through the digital transformation of the waste and recycling industry.

Rodoni has served as chief technology officer since 2015. He came to Rubicon from Esurance where he held the role of vice president of software development. Prior to that, Rodoni also worked in senior technology positions at Charles Schwab and Travelzoo.