03.05.2024 17:40:00
RUBIS: 11 June 2024 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents
Paris, 3 May 2024, 17:40 pm
The Rubis shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on:
Tuesday 11 June 2024 at 2:00 pm
at Eurosites Salle Wagram- 39, avenue de Wagram - 75017 Paris
The agenda, the resolutions and the ways of attending and voting at this Shareholders’ Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO”) on 3 May 2024. It is also available on the Company’s website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: "Shareholders – General Meeting – 2024 General Meeting”). Another notice of meeting (Avis de convocation) will be published in a legal gazette and in the BALO on 22 May 2024.
Documents and information relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting are at shareholders’ disposal under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and available on the Company’s website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: "Shareholders – General Meeting – 2024 General Meeting”).
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal department
|Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95
