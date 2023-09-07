|
07.09.2023 18:00:00
Rubis: Availability of the 2023 half-year financial report
Paris, 7 September 2023, 6.00 p.m.
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Rubis announces today that its half-year financial report as of 30 June 2023 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF).
The 2023 half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Company’s website (www.rubis.fr), in the "Publications – Financial Reports” section.
The English version of the 2023 half-year financial report will soon be released on the Company’s website.
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation
|Contact
|RUBIS – Direction Juridique
|Tél : 01 44 17 95 95
Attachment
