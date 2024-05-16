RUBIS: Company communication

Paris, 16 May 2024, 8:00 am

Rubis announces it has received from two of its shareholders on the 15th of May 2024 requests for inclusion on the agenda of its Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on the 11th of June 2024, regarding resolutions related to the composition of its Supervisory Board.

The Compagnie Nationale de Navigation, controlled by Patrick Molis, and new shareholder of Rubis in which it has indicated it holds in concert a 5.05% stake, proposes a significant restructuring of the Supervisory Board by (i) seeking the dismissal of three members, (ii) opposing the renewal of Mr. Nils Christian Bergene’s mandate, the current Chairman, as well as the proposals for the appointment of two new independent members selected by the Supervisory Board, and (iii) proposing the appointment of four new members, including Mr. Patrick Molis, which would give him half of the seats on the Supervisory Board.

This brutal approach, without any willingness for dialogue, is hostile.

The same day, Mr. Ronald Sämann, a long-standing shareholder of Rubis who indicates holding a 5.01% stake, submitted a resolution proposing his candidacy as member of Rubis’ Supervisory Board following his increased stake in the Company's share capital.

Rubis’ Supervisory Board will meet as soon as possible to review these requests, on which it will issue an opinion.

Furthermore, the Managing Partners will issue a voting recommendation on these resolutions.

The resolutions are available on Rubis’ website (https://www.rubis.fr/en/shareholders/general-assembly?date=11-06-2024).

