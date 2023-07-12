|
12.07.2023 17:45:00
RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas
Paris, 12 July 2023 – 5:45 pm
HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON RUBIS’ LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
WITH EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2023:
- 94,136 Rubis shares
- €136,821
The following trades were made in the first half of 2023:
- 175,728 securities were purchased for a total of €4,464,587 (1,125 transactions)
- 167,078 securities were sold for a total of €4,282,388 (1,238 transactions)
Reminder:
- The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2022 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account:
- 84,987 Rubis shares
- €324,811
- The following trades were made in the second half of 2022:
- 263,644 securities were purchased for a total of €6,106,515 (1,737 transactions)
- 246,157 securities were sold for a total of €5,756,758 (1,737 transactions)
- The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-1 of 22 June 2021:
- 51,976 Rubis shares
- €1,132,714
- The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:
- 36,128 Rubis shares
- €1,487,705
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.
The original French version takes precedence over this translation
