RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

Paris, January 10, 2024 – 5:45 pm





Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 31 December 2023:

62,531 Rubis shares

€844,745

The following trades were made in the second half of 2023:

111,684 securities were purchased for a total of €2,439,566 (663 transactions)

141,589 securities were sold for a total of €3,097,235 (1,056 transactions)

Reminder:

The previous half-year statement as of 30 June 2023 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: 94,136 Rubis shares

€136,821



The following trades were made in the first half of 2023:



175,728 securities were purchased for a total of €4,464,587 (1,125 transactions)

167,078 securities were sold for a total of €4,282,388 (1,238 transactions)



The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021:



51,976 Rubis shares

€1,132,714



The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:



36,128 Rubis shares

€1,487,705





This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation

