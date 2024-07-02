RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/06/2024

Paris, 2 July 2024, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Date Class of shares Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights

(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code) 30 June 2024 Ordinary shares

(par value of €1,25) 104,158,122 104,158,122 103,875,059





Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

