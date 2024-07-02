|
02.07.2024 17:45:00
RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/06/2024
Paris, 2 July 2024, 5:45 pm
INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY
|Date
|Class of shares
|Number of shares
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code)
|30 June 2024
|Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25)
|104,158,122
|104,158,122
|103,875,059
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubis SCAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rubis SCAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rubis SCA
|27,34
|0,89%