Rubis: Nils Christian Bergene appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board

31 July 2023, 7.30 am CET

NILS CHRISTIAN BERGENE APPOINTED

CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Rubis’ Supervisory Board was convened on 27 July 2023 to appoint its new Chair, succeeding to Olivier Heckenroth. Board members have unanimously designated Nils Christian Bergene, independent member, as Chairman of the Board. He remains Chairman of the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee and member of the Compensation and Appointments Committee. The Supervisory Board has also designated Marc-Olivier Laurent, independent member, as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

Nils Christian Bergene is a Norwegian citizen and graduated from Sciences Po Paris and Insead. He began his career in 1979 at BRS in Paris as a maritime charter broker before returning to Norway where he headed various maritime companies within the Kvaerner industrial group for eight years. Since 1993, he has been operating as an independent maritime charter broker through Nitrogas, the company he cofounded. Nitrogas specialises in trading and transport of liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia for large international groups.

Marc-Olivier Laurent is a graduate of HEC and holds a PhD in African social anthropology from Paris-Sorbonne University. Between 1978 and 1984, he was responsible for investments at Institut de Développement Industriel (IDI). From 1984 to 1993, he headed the M&A, Corporate Finance and Equity division of Crédit Commercial de France. He joined Rothschild & Co in 1993 as Managing Director, and then Partner. Until 2022, he was Managing Partner de Rothschild & Co Gestion and Executive Chairman de Rothschild & Co Merchant Banking. He is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co and Managing Partner of the Five Arrows Long Term fund.

Nils Christian Bergene

Chairman of Rubis Supervisory Board

"I feel honored to take on the Chairmanship of Rubis’ Supervisory Board and I want to thank its members for their trust. I am extremely motivated by the prospect of accompanying Rubis Group's development in this capacity, while ensuring the quality of the company’s governance in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

Alongside myself, all the members of the Board would like to thank Olivier Heckenroth for his commitment to the Group and his invaluable contribution to the work of the Supervisory Board during his years as Chairman.”

About Rubis

Rubis is an independent French group that has been operating at the heart of energy for over 30 years, driven by its mission to give as many people as possible access to reliable and sustainable energy. The Group meets the essential needs of individual customers in terms of mobility, cooking and heating, and supplies the energy required for the operation of industry and professionals. Aware of the energy sector’s key role in combating climate change, Rubis is currently diversifying its business and offering towards less carbon-intensive solutions.

With around 4,500 employees across three regions (Africa, the Caribbean and Europe), the Group relies on a decentralised structure and operates its Energy Distribution, Renewable Electricity Production and Bulk Liquid Storage (joint venture) activities in close harmony with local requirements.

Rubis is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact.

