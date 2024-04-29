|
29.04.2024 17:45:00
RUBIS: Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
Paris, 29 April 2024, 17:45 pm
Rubis filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority – AMF), in ESEF format, on 29 April 2024.
This document is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) in the section "Publications – Financial Reports – Universal Registration Documents", on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org) and at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France).
The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
- the Annual Financial Report;
- the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance;
- the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on the consolidated financial statements and on related-party agreements;
- the Non-Financial Information Statement (NFIS) and the report of the independent third party on the consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement;
- the description of the share buyback programme.
The Annual Financial Report’s cross-reference table is displayed on page 350 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document.
The English version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company’s website.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
