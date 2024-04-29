RUBIS: Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 29 April 2024, 17:45 pm

Rubis filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority – AMF), in ESEF format, on 29 April 2024.

This document is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) in the section "Publications – Financial Reports – Universal Registration Documents", on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org) and at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the Annual Financial Report;

the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance;

the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on the consolidated financial statements and on related-party agreements;

the Non-Financial Information Statement (NFIS) and the report of the independent third party on the consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement;

the description of the share buyback programme.





The Annual Financial Report’s cross-reference table is displayed on page 350 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

The English version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company’s website.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

