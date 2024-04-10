10.04.2024 17:45:00

RUBIS: Rubis and I Squared Capital reach a final agreement on the sale of Rubis’ stake in Rubis Terminal

 Paris, 10 April 2024, 5:45pm

Rubis announces that the exclusive negotiations opened with I Squared Capital concerning the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal JV have resulted in a final agreement on the financial terms announced on 13 March 2024.

This agreement follows consultation with Rubis Terminal's employee-representative bodies and a favourable opinion issued by the company's social and economic committee.

The transaction remains subject to the customary regulatory approvals, including those of the antitrust authorities and foreign investment committees. The closing of the transaction is expected for mid-2024.

Press Contact Analyst Contact
RUBIS - Communication DepartmentRUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

presse@rubis.fr		Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44

investors@rubis.fr

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rubis SCAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rubis SCAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rubis SCA 33,94 2,66% Rubis SCA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen