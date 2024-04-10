|
10.04.2024 17:45:00
RUBIS: Rubis and I Squared Capital reach a final agreement on the sale of Rubis’ stake in Rubis Terminal
Paris, 10 April 2024, 5:45pm
Rubis announces that the exclusive negotiations opened with I Squared Capital concerning the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal JV have resulted in a final agreement on the financial terms announced on 13 March 2024.
This agreement follows consultation with Rubis Terminal's employee-representative bodies and a favourable opinion issued by the company's social and economic committee.
The transaction remains subject to the customary regulatory approvals, including those of the antitrust authorities and foreign investment committees. The closing of the transaction is expected for mid-2024.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rubis SCA
|33,94
|2,66%
