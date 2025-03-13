RUBIS: Rubis pursues the evolution of its governance - Proposal for the appointment of two new Managing Partners - Strengthening of the Supervisory Board’s missions

Paris, 13 March 2025, 5:40 pm

Proposal for the appointment of two new Managing Partners to the Management Board, in view of the succession of Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou

The General Partners of Rubis announce the appointment of Jean-Christian Bergeron and Marc Jacquot as Managing Partners -who are not General Partners- subject to the approval of the next Shareholders’ Meeting. These proposals are part of the succession process initiated several years ago by the founders, Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou, which led Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik to join the management of Sorgema, the Managing Partner company of Rubis SCA, in July 2023. The Supervisory Board and its Appointments Committee have been kept informed throughout this process.

With the support of the Supervisory Board, it will be proposed at the next Shareholders’ Meeting, to be held in June 2025 to approve the accounts for the 2024 financial year, to appoint as new Managing Partners effective from 1 October 2025:

Jean-Christian Bergeron , CEO of Rubis Énergie, the Group's Energy Distribution branch, since 1 January 2025; Marc Jacquot , Group CFO, member of the Group Management Committee since March 2024.

Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou intend to step down from their positions on the Management Board following the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to approve the accounts for the 2026 financial year, to be held in 2027.

These appointments will ensure an orderly transition within the Rubis Management Board, which will be temporarily composed, subject to the approval of these appointments by the next Shareholders’ Meeting, of:

Gilles Gobin, Statutory Managing Partner;

Sorgema, whose co-managers are Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik and Gilles Gobin;

Agena, whose Chairman is Jacques Riou;

GR Partners, whose managers are Magerco (represented by Gilles Gobin) and Agena (represented by Jacques Riou);

Jean-Christian Bergeron; and

Marc Jacquot.

Strengthening the missions of the Supervisory Board

As announced at the 2024 Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, the Supervisory Board, under the leadership of its independent Chairman, Nils Christian Bergene, and in coordination with the Chairwoman of the Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee, Laure Grimonpret-Tahon, carried out with the Management Board an in-depth effort to strengthen its missions during the second half of 2024.

In light of this work, the internal rules of the Supervisory Board and Committees have been amended to include:

a prior opinion from the Board on significant and strategic operations for the Group;

a formalisation of annual information (or at each update) to the Board on the Group's strategy on one hand, and on the budget and its main parameters on the other;

information to the Compensation and Appointments Committee, renamed "Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee," on the succession plan for the top management of the Group's branch-leading subsidiaries as well as the Rubis Management Committee.





These amendments complement the update to the role of the Supervisory Board following the transposition of the "CSRD" directive.

The Management Board stated: "With the proposal to appoint two new Managing Partners, Rubis finalises the succession plan initiated several years ago within the Management Board, and implements an orderly transition, respecting the Company's social interest and its stakeholders.

In this regard, Jean-Christian Bergeron and Marc Jacquot, experienced leaders, will bring their complementary expertise to enrich the Management Board's skill set. We have full confidence in their ability to accelerate Rubis' development strategy while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the Group's success."

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board added: "The Supervisory Board unanimously welcomes and supports the proposal to appoint Jean-Christian Bergeron and Marc Jacquot to the Management Board, as part of a succession plan of which it has been kept regularly informed.

The backgrounds of Jean-Christian Bergeron and Marc Jacquot combine varied operational, financial, and international experiences within listed companies and are perfectly suited to continue the Group's value creation journey for the benefit of all its shareholders."

Jean-Christian Bergeron has 34 years of experience in the oil industry. He spent 28 years at TotalEnergies, where he held responsibilities in France and internationally. He held several strategic positions, notably as Network Director within the Marketing and Services branch, and in M&A operations in Africa and Saudi Arabia. He also held operational management responsibilities in France, Pakistan, and Cameroon, and served as Operational Director for Central and East Africa.

Jean-Christian Bergeron joined the Rubis Group in 2019 as CEO for East Africa, where he oversaw Rubis Énergie subsidiaries in seven countries: Kenya, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia.

Marc Jacquot has 20 years of experience in finance and has served as CFO of the Rubis Terminal JV since its creation with I Squared Capital in 2020.

He previously worked in the geosciences sector for 11 years, holding various corporate finance positions in France and Houston, Texas, as well as four years in investment banking in New York.

Marc holds degrees from Paris Dauphine University and Paris X University, where he obtained a master's degree and a postgraduate diploma in finance.

