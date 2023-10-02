02.10.2023 18:00:00

Rubis : Supervisory Board’s Composition

Paris, 2 October 2023, 6.00 pm

  

Supervisory Board’s Composition

Today, Carole Fiquemont announced to Rubis her resignation from her position of member of the Supervisory Board. The Company would like to thank her for her invaluable contribution to the works of the Supervisory Board and the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee.

As a consequence, the Supervisory Board is composed of 10 members, including four women (40%) and six independent members (60%). Carole Fiquemont will be replaced within the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee in order that its independence level (now at 66.67%) remains in line with best market’s practices.

   

Press Contact Investors Relations
RUBIS - Communication departmentRUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

presse@rubis.fr		Tel: +(33) 1 45 01 87 44

investors@rubis.fr

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rubis SCAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rubis SCAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rubis SCA 20,92 -1,51% Rubis SCA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown verhindert: ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Japanische Börse letztlich tiefer - Feiertagspause in Shanghai und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte deutliche Abschläge, der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls klar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. An der japanischen Börse waren am Montag letztlich Verluste zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen