|
02.10.2023 18:00:00
Rubis : Supervisory Board’s Composition
Paris, 2 October 2023, 6.00 pm
Supervisory Board’s Composition
Today, Carole Fiquemont announced to Rubis her resignation from her position of member of the Supervisory Board. The Company would like to thank her for her invaluable contribution to the works of the Supervisory Board and the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee.
As a consequence, the Supervisory Board is composed of 10 members, including four women (40%) and six independent members (60%). Carole Fiquemont will be replaced within the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee in order that its independence level (now at 66.67%) remains in line with best market’s practices.
|Press Contact
|Investors Relations
|RUBIS - Communication department
|RUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
|Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95
presse@rubis.fr
|Tel: +(33) 1 45 01 87 44
investors@rubis.fr
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubis SCAmehr Nachrichten
|
08.06.23
|RUBIS: Minutes of the Combined Shareholders Meeting of 8 June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
02.02.23
|RUBIS: Leroy Merlin chooses Photosol, a Rubis subsidiary, as green electricity supplier to power its French sites (EQS Group)
|
13.06.19
|Correction of a release from 12.06.2019 - RUBIS: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June 2019 (EQS Group)
|
12.06.19
|RUBIS: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June 2019 (EQS Group)
|
14.05.18
|RUBIS: PUBLICATION OF 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT (EQS Group)
|
09.05.18
|Rubis: REVENUE: UP 36% - GLOBAL VOLUME GROWTH (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Rubis SCAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rubis SCA
|20,92
|-1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Shutdown verhindert: ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Japanische Börse letztlich tiefer - Feiertagspause in Shanghai und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte deutliche Abschläge, der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls klar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. An der japanischen Börse waren am Montag letztlich Verluste zu beobachten.