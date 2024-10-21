21.10.2024 18:00:00

Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 14 to 18 October 2024

Paris, 21 October 2024, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 14 to 18 October 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 14 and 18 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974214/10/2024FR00132691232,93125.1214AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974214/10/2024FR001326912319,20925.2339CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974214/10/2024FR00132691233,73625.0963TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974214/10/2024FR001326912333,69425.0730XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974215/10/2024FR00132691233,42624.9295AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974215/10/2024FR001326912318,68624.9241CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974215/10/2024FR00132691233,32224.8144TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974215/10/2024FR001326912334,62424.8668XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/10/2024FR00132691231,62324.9580AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/10/2024FR001326912318,81524.8383CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/10/2024FR00132691231,76824.8737TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/10/2024FR001326912336,18524.9009XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974217/10/2024FR001326912312,70525.0118CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974217/10/2024FR001326912336,79225.0143XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/10/2024FR00132691231,02825.2043AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/10/2024FR001326912313,42425.1421CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/10/2024FR001326912320525.2200TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/10/2024FR001326912334,47325.1522XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL276,64625.0070 

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 14 to 18 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section "Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

 Contact
 RUBIS – Legal Department
 Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment


