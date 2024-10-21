Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 14 to 18 October 2024

Paris, 21 October 2024, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 14 to 18 October 2024

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company operated, between 14 and 18 October 2024, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 14/10/2024 FR0013269123 2,931 25.1214 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 14/10/2024 FR0013269123 19,209 25.2339 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 14/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,736 25.0963 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 14/10/2024 FR0013269123 33,694 25.0730 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 15/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,426 24.9295 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 15/10/2024 FR0013269123 18,686 24.9241 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 15/10/2024 FR0013269123 3,322 24.8144 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 15/10/2024 FR0013269123 34,624 24.8668 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,623 24.9580 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/10/2024 FR0013269123 18,815 24.8383 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,768 24.8737 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 16/10/2024 FR0013269123 36,185 24.9009 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 17/10/2024 FR0013269123 12,705 25.0118 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 17/10/2024 FR0013269123 36,792 25.0143 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/10/2024 FR0013269123 1,028 25.2043 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/10/2024 FR0013269123 13,424 25.1421 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/10/2024 FR0013269123 205 25.2200 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/10/2024 FR0013269123 34,473 25.1522 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 276,646 25.0070

Detailed presentation per transaction

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 14 to 18 October 2024 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section "Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

