Ruby 3.3.0 nears release with new parser

Ruby 3.3.0, a planned update to the popular dynamic language that features a new parser, has reached the release candidate stage.RC1 of Ruby 3.3.0 was announced December 11. It can be accessed from ruby-lang.org.Featured is the Prism parser as a default gem. Prism is billed as a portable, error-tolerant, maintainable, recursive-descent parser for the Ruby language. A C library, Prism can be used in place of Ripper.