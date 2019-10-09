RUHN CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Ruhnn Holding Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Ruhnn Holding Limited ("Ruhnn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUHN) from March 31, 2019, through October 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company's Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Since the IPO, and as a result of the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from Ruhnn's Registration Statement, Ruhnn ADSs have fallen substantially below their IPO price, damaging Ruhnn shareholders.

