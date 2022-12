Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Passengers at most airports to be allowed two-litre containers of liquid, in major relaxation of 2006 rulesRules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said.The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Continue reading...