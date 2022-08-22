|
22.08.2022 15:00:00
Rumble Launches Beta Version of Ad Platform
Rumble Ads marks a major milestone for the company's technical independence and monetization capability
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video-sharing platform Rumble announced the launch of the beta version of Rumble Ads, which will be open to all verified businesses.
The beta version of the new platform will allow advertisers to access a portion of the user traffic on Rumble's website, create campaigns, view analytics, and much more. The platform will be launched initially for display advertisements, with video and native advertisements to follow in the next quarter. The platform also supports the ability for Publishers to access advertiser demand. Select Publishers will be granted access to the Beta version of the platform this quarter. Companies interested in advertising on Rumble or becoming a publisher can sign up at ads.rumble.com.
"Launching the beta version of Rumble Ads is a major milestone for our company, and even more importantly, for the entire internet," said CEO Chris Pavlovski. "I've been in this space for more than twenty years, and the choice as a Publisher or Advertiser has always been limited. I've always wanted to see competition to Google AdSense and Ad Exchange, making today an important first step."
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rumble-launches-beta-version-of-ad-platform-301609687.html
SOURCE Rumble
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CF Acquisition Corp VI Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CF Acquisition Corp VI Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CF Acquisition Corp VI Registered Shs -A-
|10,06
|-0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.