Rumble Launches Beta Version of Ad Platform

Rumble Ads marks a major milestone for the company's technical independence and monetization capability

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video-sharing platform Rumble announced the launch of the beta version of Rumble Ads, which will be open to all verified businesses.

The beta version of the new platform will allow advertisers to access a portion of the user traffic on Rumble's website, create campaigns, view analytics, and much more. The platform will be launched initially for display advertisements, with video and native advertisements to follow in the next quarter. The platform also supports the ability for Publishers to access advertiser demand. Select Publishers will be granted access to the Beta version of the platform this quarter. Companies interested in advertising on Rumble or becoming a publisher can sign up at ads.rumble.com.

"Launching the beta version of Rumble Ads is a major milestone for our company, and even more importantly, for the entire internet," said CEO Chris Pavlovski. "I've been in this space for more than twenty years, and the choice as a Publisher or Advertiser has always been limited. I've always wanted to see competition to Google AdSense and Ad Exchange, making today an important first step."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

