Rumor: Is Disney About To Make A 'Big' NFT Acquisition?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is rumored to be making a big acquisition in the non fungible token (NFT) space, according to Outlier Ventures CEO Jamie Burke.What Happened: Burke, an early investor in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and NFTs, tweeted about the rumored Disney purchase on Sunday.“If it happens it would be the biggest deal to date for the industry,” Burk saide in a Twitter thread, adding that one of the replies had "got it."His tweets also got the attention of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) backer Gary Vaynerchuk.Hmmm— Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) March 13, 2022See Also: Full story available on Benzinga.com