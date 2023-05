Rumors Abound About Lionel Messi Joining Saudi Club Al Hilal After His Contract With PSG Expires

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Lionel Messi could be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer to play in Saudi Arabia next season, according to reports by Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito.The Argentine would reportedly be accepting a proposal from Al Hilal, the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, which allegedly offered the soccer player not only a salary of $400 million per season but also the signing of two of his closest friends from the sport.Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba would also leave Barcelona to join Messi in his upcoming Middle Eastern adventure.See Also: Leo Messi Collaborates With Sony Entertainment On New Animated Series: 'It Fulfills One Of My Dreams'After June 30, Messi's current contract with PSG ...Full story available on Benzinga.com