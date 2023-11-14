|
14.11.2023 11:00:03
Run-down rental homes are putting children in hospital: this is an urgent public health issue | Devi Sridhar
Britain is becoming a real-life version of Monopoly, where the rich keep buying property and putting up the rent. It’s the children that loseThousands of babies and toddlers falling ill from damp homes, says NHS doctorFor most of human history, child mortality has been high. For centuries it was considered normal that 50% of children born would die by the age of 15. Childhood could be deadly, so even parents with numerous children knew that only a few might survive to become adults. Many of these deaths were eventually prevented by improvements to the environment in which children lived: thanks to better housing, clean water, proper nutrition, vaccines and attended births, child deaths are now rare.Unfortunately we’re now going backwards again. A major health risk to young children in Britain is RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which hospitalises about 33,500 children under five each year (there were nearly 31,000 hospitalisations in 2022-23), and causes 20-30 deaths. RSV causes breathing distress in young children, including wheezing, crackles and a caving-in of the chest between and under the ribs.Prof Devi Sridhar is chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!