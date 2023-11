Run-down rental homes are putting children in hospital: this is an urgent public health issue | Devi Sridhar

Britain is becoming a real-life version of Monopoly, where the rich keep buying property and putting up the rent. It’s the children that loseThousands of babies and toddlers falling ill from damp homes, says NHS doctorFor most of human history, child mortality has been high. For centuries it was considered normal that 50% of children born would die by the age of 15. Childhood could be deadly, so even parents with numerous children knew that only a few might survive to become adults. Many of these deaths were eventually prevented by improvements to the environment in which children lived: thanks to better housing, clean water, proper nutrition, vaccines and attended births, child deaths are now rare.Unfortunately we’re now going backwards again. A major health risk to young children in Britain is RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which hospitalises about 33,500 children under five each year (there were nearly 31,000 hospitalisations in 2022-23), and causes 20-30 deaths. RSV causes breathing distress in young children, including wheezing, crackles and a caving-in of the chest between and under the ribs.Prof Devi Sridhar is chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel