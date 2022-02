Run PHP on .NET with PeachPie

One of the more interesting things about .NET is its extensibility. It’s not just a Microsoft-only development platform with Windows-focused frameworks and languages. Even in the early days of the platform, tools such as IronRuby and IronPython brought popular open source languages to the CLR, while projects such as Unity were built on top of .NET, adding additional libraries and services.At the heart of .NET is the open source Common Language Runtime, CoreCLR. This is a combination of an architecture-specific just-in-time compiler, RyuJIT, and an interpreter for the project’s CIL (Common Intermediate Language). Backed by open standards, .NET languages compile to CIL, with the CLR handling run-time compilation. There’s even the option of compiling straight to architecture-specific binaries built around CoreRT, a native runtime environment.To read this article in full, please click here