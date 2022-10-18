|
18.10.2022 14:05:00
Run your own Oracle Cloud with Oracle Alloy
With its new Oracle Alloy platform, Oracle is enabling third parties to become cloud providers themselves by deploying Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in their own data centers.Unveiled October 18, Oracle Alloy serves as a cloud infrastructure platform for service providers, integrators, ISVs, and organizations such as telecommunications providers or financial institutions to roll out their own cloud services to customers. Users of Alloy can offer a branded, tailored experience, and package value-added applications and services to meet specific needs of their industry verticals and markets. Alloy can be used within an organization’s own data centers and to serve the public sector and other industries that want to keep workloads in country.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
