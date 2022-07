Running Out of Cash in Retirement? 4 Better Options Than Taking On Debt

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation's making life tough on everyone right now, but it's especially hard for retirees who have to make their nest eggs last an indefinite amount of time without a job bringing in steady income. When your financial accounts are dwindling, borrowing money to tide you over can feel like your only option. But it often leads to longer-term problems, especially if you wind up with high-interest debt.You may have other choices available to you, though. Here are four options to consider before you apply for a loan or charge a bunch to your credit card.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading